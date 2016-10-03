Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
FOOTBALL
JT Mahon, Council: The reigning 1A Long Pin defensive player of the year rarely left the field in Council’s 56-14 victory over Tri-Valley. Mahon rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, had two receptions for 88 yards and two TDs and completed 2-of-3 passes for 22 yards and another score. On defense, Mahon totaled 16 tackles and one interception at linebacker.
VOLLEYBALL
Brooke Foster, Timberline: The senior outside hitter earns the Idaho Statesman’s weekly honor for the second week in a row for her record-matching performance. Foster tied the school record for kills with 30 in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-27, 25-16 win over Rocky Mountain in a matchup of 5A SIC unbeatens.
GIRLS SOCCER
Violet Martinez, Mountain Home: The Tigers held onto a tie for second in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference with two wins and a loss last week. Martinez had three goals in a 5-2 win over Vallivue and two goals and one assist in an 8-0 rout of Emmett, helping Mountain Home improve to 9-3-2 overall and 7-3-2 in league play.
BOYS SOCCER
Cesar Leon, Emmett: The Huskies outscored their opponents 16-2 in a pair of 4A Southern Idaho Conference games last week. Leon contributed one goal and one assist in a 2-2 tie with Vallivue and then unloaded for four goals and three assists in a 14-0 victory against Mountain Home.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Eve Jensen, Boise: The sophomore surprised the field at the 43rd annual Stanford Invitational on Saturday in California with her victory in 17 minutes, 15.90 seconds. Jensen’s time ranks No. 1 in the state, according to athletic.net, and she becomes only the second Idaho runner to break the 18-minute mark this season.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Graf Kirk, Boise: Against a competitive field at the 43rd annual Stanford Invitational on Saturday in California, the senior recorded a 24th-place finish in 15 minutes, 30 seconds. His time is the second-fastest among Idaho runners this season, according to athletic.net.
