Boise High sophomore runs to win at Stanford Invitational cross country meet

Boise High sophomore Eve Jensen surprised the girls seeded field at the 43rd annual Stanford Invitational cross country race Saturday, winning a sprint to the finish in 17 minutes, 15.90 seconds.
Jensen, the 2015 5A state runner-up, moved into the lead pack at about the 2-mile mark but had to out-sprint Granite Bay (Calif.) senior Alex Beitia over the last 100 meters for the win on the 5,000-meter course at Stanford Golf Course.
“We came in with a little bit different strategy for Eve at the start,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said. “We didn’t want her to go to the lead like she loves to do.”
The strategy clearly worked.
Jensen’s time ranks No. 1 in the state this season, according to athletic.net, and helped the Braves finish seventh as a team in a race that was won by Great Oak (Calif.), which is ranked No. 4 nationally. Jensen was the only sophomore to finish among the top 15.
In the boys seeded race, senior Graf Kirk led the Braves with his 24th-place showing in 15:30.00, which is also a state best. The Braves took 21st as a team.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments