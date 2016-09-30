Live scoreboard: Week 6 Treasure Valley high school football

Get all the latest high school football scores and updates tonight for games involving Treasure Valley teams, including third-ranked Middleton taking on No. 1 Bishop Kelly in a big 4A SIC clash at Middleton High.
Looking for the full scoreboard? Click on the four-line icon in the top right corner of the live blog below for access to the full list of games and scores.
To get ready for tonight, we broke down the top games to watch tonight here. Did you miss Eagle’s mercy-rule win over Timberline on Thursday night? Catch up on the top-ranked Mustangs in our weekly feature.
Also, see who leds the 5A and 4A SIC statistically.
Comments