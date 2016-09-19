Varsity Extra athletes of the week: Sept. 12-17

Please email nominations by Monday morning to rroberts@idahostatesman.com for performances based on the previous week.
FOOTBALL
Wyatt Storer, Skyview: The Hawks upset previously unbeaten and defending 3A state champion Emmett 39-27 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference matchup. Storer, a sophomore quarterback, completed 19-of-33 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL
Mahra McLeod, Emmett: The senior and Seattle commit led the Huskies to a pair of wins in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference last week. In a five-game win over Vallivue, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker had 24 kills, 18 blocks, 12 digs and five aces. She then had 20 kills and 13 blocks in a four-set victory against Mountain Home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brenna Davidson, Centennial: The Patriots remained unbeaten and in the running for first place in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference with victories against Columbia (3-0) and Boise (2-1). Davidson, a senior team captain and midfielder, had a goal and an assist against Columbia and scored the game-winning goal to hand Boise its first loss of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Jonah Dalmas, Rocky Mountain: The senior helped the Grizzlies stay unbeaten, notching a 3-1 win over Meridian and a 2-2 tie with Timberline in 5A Southern Idaho Conference action. Dalmas contributed one goal and two assists against Meridian and one goal and one assist against Timberline.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Dania Holmberg, Eagle: The senior won her third race of the season, taking the title at the Steven Thompson Memorial Centipede in 19 minutes, 34.86 seconds at Les Bois Park. Holmberg edged 2015 state runner-up Eve Jensen of Boise for the win, leading the Mustangs to the team title.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Graf Kirk, Boise: The senior earned his first victory of the season, running to a win in 17 minutes, 2.21 seconds at the Steven Thompson Memorial Centipede at Les Bois Park. The Braves also won the team title with four of their runners finishing in the top eight.
