Fed up with predrawn brackets? Idaho testing computer formula to seed state playoffs

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 308 Recruiting highlights: Florida Atlantic signee Zack Bennett Pause 321 Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 320 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel 231 2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled 303 The best plays of the 2017 Treasure Valley football season 190 Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 209 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 165 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 256 Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 293 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 season. Music: "What Dreams Become" by Audiobinger. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 season. Music: "What Dreams Become" by Audiobinger. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com