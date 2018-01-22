Idaho football nabs first in-state commit of 2018, a two-sport star from Bishop Kelly

More Videos 5:22 Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand Pause 5:21 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 2:33 Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 0:45 Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:27 Car flies into second floor of building in dramatic dashcam footage 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand Bishop Kelly senior Khalil Forehand verbally committed to a scholarship offer from the Idaho Vandals football program. Forehand also plans to run track at Idaho. Bishop Kelly senior Khalil Forehand verbally committed to a scholarship offer from the Idaho Vandals football program. Forehand also plans to run track at Idaho. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

