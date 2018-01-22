Idaho football nabs first in-state commit of 2018, a two-sport star from Bishop Kelly

A standout on the football field and on the track, Bishop Kelly High senior Khalil Forehand verbally committed to a partial football scholarship offer from Idaho last week that will allow him to compete in both sports at the Division I level.
The three-time state track champ said the Vandals recruited him as an athlete and will try him at running back and defensive back, finding the best place to utilize his speed. He has run a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and won 4A state 100-, 200- and 4x100-meter relay titles as a sophomore.
“I love both, to be honest,” Forehand said. “I love carrying the ball, and I love being out at defensive back. But I know a lot more at running back because this year was my first year at corner.”
Forehand ran for 578 yards and six TDs this fall, averaging 9 yards per carry as a hybrid running back/wide receiver. He earned second-team all-4A Southern Idaho Conference honors as a running back and a defensive back.
New Beginning #committed pic.twitter.com/7WrcUUl39A— S O T A M H (@_khalildoe_) January 22, 2018
Idaho drops down to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference this fall. But Forehand, who chose the Vandals over offers from the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon, said he’s excited to join the transition.
“It’s just a fresh start,” Forehand said. “They are going to a new division, new conference and new teams. It’s pretty cool to be a part of that. But everything is still the same as far as how hard they work.”
Idaho signed 12 players during the early signing period, none from Idaho. Forehand is the first known in-state commit ahead of the Feb. 7 signing day.
Two Treasure Valley high schoolers signed with Division I programs during the early period — Rocky Mountain’s Keeghan Freeborn (Boise State) and Carter Kuehl (Air Force). Since then, Skyview’s DeMonte Horton, Columbia’s Michael Davis and Timberline’s Jacob Pinkney have verbally committed to Idaho State.
