Former Meridian High football coach Mike Virden, right, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback A.J. Storms in 2006 during his first stint as the Warriors’ head coach. Virden will return to the Warriors’ sideline again in 2018, pending school board approval.
Former Meridian High football coach Mike Virden, right, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback A.J. Storms in 2006 during his first stint as the Warriors’ head coach. Virden will return to the Warriors’ sideline again in 2018, pending school board approval. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file
Former Meridian High football coach Mike Virden, right, celebrates a touchdown with quarterback A.J. Storms in 2006 during his first stint as the Warriors’ head coach. Virden will return to the Warriors’ sideline again in 2018, pending school board approval. Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman file

High School Football

Former Boise State QB, state title-winning coach returns to Meridian High football

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

December 22, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 07:31 PM

After 11 years away from the program, Mike Virden will take over the Meridian High football program again in 2018.

The coach who led Meridian to the 2005 state championship has verbally accepted a job offer from the Warriors, the school announced Thursday. His hire is still pending school board approval.

“It became clear through this process that he is more than willing to accept and embrace both the challenges and unlimited potential of (Meridian) football,” Meridian Athletic Director Mike Graefe said in a statement.

Virden led Meridian to a 28-15 record and three playoff appearances from 2003 to 2006. Since then, he’s coached in Florida, led Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, coached quarterbacks at the College of Idaho and served as Eagle’s offensive coordinator.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The former Boise State quarterback led the Broncos to the Division I-AA national semifinals in 1990 and led Ellsworth to a 1987 junior college national title.

He could not be reached for comment.

Virden takes over the Warriors’ head coaching position from Porter Lacey, who resigned in November with a 19-30 record in four years at Meridian.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel

    Career highlights from Rocky Mountain High senior and Air Force commit Carter Kuehl.

Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel

Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel 5:21

Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel
2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled 3:52

2017 All-Idaho football players of the year unveiled
The best plays of the 2017 Treasure Valley football season 5:04

The best plays of the 2017 Treasure Valley football season

View More Video