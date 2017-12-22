Former Boise State QB, state title-winning coach returns to Meridian High football

After 11 years away from the program, Mike Virden will take over the Meridian High football program again in 2018.
The coach who led Meridian to the 2005 state championship has verbally accepted a job offer from the Warriors, the school announced Thursday. His hire is still pending school board approval.
“It became clear through this process that he is more than willing to accept and embrace both the challenges and unlimited potential of (Meridian) football,” Meridian Athletic Director Mike Graefe said in a statement.
Virden led Meridian to a 28-15 record and three playoff appearances from 2003 to 2006. Since then, he’s coached in Florida, led Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, coached quarterbacks at the College of Idaho and served as Eagle’s offensive coordinator.
The former Boise State quarterback led the Broncos to the Division I-AA national semifinals in 1990 and led Ellsworth to a 1987 junior college national title.
He could not be reached for comment.
Virden takes over the Warriors’ head coaching position from Porter Lacey, who resigned in November with a 19-30 record in four years at Meridian.
