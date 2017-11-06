Bone-rattling hits, blocked punts & more: Top plays from the state football quarterfinals

More Videos

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:30

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:10

Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017

Hawley Troxell adds appeals division 1:55

Hawley Troxell adds appeals division

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 1:48

His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron.

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 2:59

The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 1:17

Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:54

Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 2:42

How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals 3:11

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals

  Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals.

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals. Music: "Boss 3: This is the Time to Glisten" by Komiku. From the Free Music Archive. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals. Music: "Boss 3: This is the Time to Glisten" by Komiku. From the Free Music Archive. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Bone-rattling hits, blocked punts & more: Top plays from the state football quarterfinals

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

November 06, 2017 5:11 PM

Idaho’s high school football playoffs have whittled down their fields to the top four in each classification after a loaded state quarterfinal round.

Watch the best plays of the week from the quarterfinals in the video above.

[Related: State football playoff brackets]

You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in the quarterfinals with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the Rocky Mountain and Eagle rematch in the 5A playoffs.

Looking for more top plays? Watch the best plays from the first round, Week 9, Week 8, Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

