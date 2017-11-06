Bone-rattling hits, blocked punts & more: Top plays from the state football quarterfinals

Idaho’s high school football playoffs have whittled down their fields to the top four in each classification after a loaded state quarterfinal round.
Watch the best plays of the week from the quarterfinals in the video above.
You can also catch up with the rest of what happened in the quarterfinals with our roundup, and don’t miss our coverage of the Rocky Mountain and Eagle rematch in the 5A playoffs.
Looking for more top plays? Watch the best plays from the first round, Week 9, Week 8, Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.
