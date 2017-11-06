Bone-rattling hits, blocked punts & more: Top plays from the state football quarterfinals

More Videos 3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 1:10 Check out the highlights of Boise State Homecoming Parade 2017 1:55 Hawley Troxell adds appeals division 1:48 His U.S. visa was rejected three times. Now, he is the CEO of Micron. 2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 1:17 Texas church shooting suspect sent threatening texts to mother-in-law, say officials 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 2:42 How Boise baby-food entrepreneur Jessica Rolph and a partner started a baby-gym company 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 3:11 Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Top plays from the high school football state quarterfinals The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals. Music: "Boss 3: This is the Time to Glisten" by Komiku. From the Free Music Archive. The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals. Music: "Boss 3: This is the Time to Glisten" by Komiku. From the Free Music Archive. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the 2017 state quarterfinals. Music: "Boss 3: This is the Time to Glisten" by Komiku. From the Free Music Archive. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com