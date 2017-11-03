Mountain View tight end Joey Elwell crosses the goal line after a midfield pass in the first quarter Oct. 20 in Meridian. Elwell and the Mavericks host Rigby in the 5A state quarterfinals Friday.
Mountain View tight end Joey Elwell crosses the goal line after a midfield pass in the first quarter Oct. 20 in Meridian. Elwell and the Mavericks host Rigby in the 5A state quarterfinals Friday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View tight end Joey Elwell crosses the goal line after a midfield pass in the first quarter Oct. 20 in Meridian. Elwell and the Mavericks host Rigby in the 5A state quarterfinals Friday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Live scoreboard: High school football state quarterfinals

By Rachel Roberts And Michael Lycklama

sports@idahostatesman.com

November 03, 2017 6:48 PM

There are 10 high school football state playoff games involving Treasure Valley teams on Friday. Follow along with our live blog below for score updates on those games throughout the night.

Idaho Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama will be in the press box for the 5A quarterfinal between Rocky Mountain and Eagle at Thunder Stadium. You can read Lycklama’s prediction for that game and the rest of the Valley’s matchups here.

Watch the top plays from last week’s games in our video roundup.

See state football brackets for all six classifications.

In case you missed it, read about Thursday’s quarterfinal between Bishop Kelly and Skyline, which was a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship game.

Having trouble viewing the live blog on a mobile device? Request the desktop version. On Apple, it’s under the browser’s square share button at the bottom. On Adroid, it’s under the three-dot options menu at the top right.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: High school football state quarterfinals
 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:30

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays
Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays
Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays 4:17

Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football plays

View More Video