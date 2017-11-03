Live scoreboard: High school football state quarterfinals

There are 10 high school football state playoff games involving Treasure Valley teams on Friday. Follow along with our live blog below for score updates on those games throughout the night.
Idaho Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama will be in the press box for the 5A quarterfinal between Rocky Mountain and Eagle at Thunder Stadium. You can read Lycklama’s prediction for that game and the rest of the Valley’s matchups here.
Watch the top plays from last week’s games in our video roundup.
See state football brackets for all six classifications.
In case you missed it, read about Thursday’s quarterfinal between Bishop Kelly and Skyline, which was a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship game.
