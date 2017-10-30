Watch the 10 best plays from the first round of Idaho’s high school football playoffs

More Videos 3:30 Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays Pause 1:35 A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 4:44 Rypien on Halloween parties, 'sneaky good' Roh and other quotable player moments after Utah State 1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna 1:12 Tailgating, Boise State Style 5:00 The best of Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after Utah State win 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

