  Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Watch the 10 best plays from the first round of Idaho’s high school football playoffs

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 5:26 PM

Idaho’s high school football playoffs kicked off last week, upping the stakes for each play. And athletes throughout the Treasure Valley stepped on the big stage.

Watch the best plays of the week in the video above.

[Related: State football playoff brackets]

You can also catch up with the rest of what happened during the first round with our roundup. Looking for more top plays? Watch the best plays from Week 9, Week 8, Week 7, Week 6, Week 5, Week 4, Week 3, Week 2 and Week 1.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the first week of the 2017 playoffs. Music: "Ain't No Thing" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 10 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

