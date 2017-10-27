Running back Ed Osterberger and the Timberline football team play Capital in the first round of the 5A state playoffs on Friday at Dona Larsen Park. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
High School Football

Live scoreboard: High school football state playoffs

By Rachel Roberts And Michael Lycklama

sports@idahostatesman.com

October 27, 2017 6:36 PM

There are 14 high school football games involving Treasure Valley teams on Friday. Follow along with our live blog for score updates on those games throughout the night.

Idaho Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama will be in the press box for the 5A playoff game between Timberline and Capital at Dona Larsen Park. You can read Lycklama’s prediction for that game and the rest of the Valley’s matchups here.

Watch the top plays from Week 9 in our weekly video roundup.

We have state tournament brackets for volleyball and football.

In case you missed it, read about Thursday’s football playoff games. Or check out our story about one of the state’s best volleyball players.

Having trouble viewing the live blog on a mobile device? Request the desktop version. On Apple, it’s under the browser’s square share button at the bottom. On Adroid, it’s under the three-dot options menu at the top right.

