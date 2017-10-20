Capital plays at Mountain View on Friday night with the 5A SIC Pod A regular-season championship on the line.
Capital plays at Mountain View on Friday night with the 5A SIC Pod A regular-season championship on the line.

High School Football

Live scoreboard: Week 9 Treasure Valley high school football

By Rachel Roberts And Michael Lycklama

sports@idahostatesman.com

October 20, 2017 6:56 PM

There are 18 high school football games involving Treasure Valley teams on Friday. Follow along with our live blog for score updates on those games throughout the night.

Idaho Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama will be in the press box for the 5A SIC Pod B regular-season finale between Borah and Eagle. You can read Lycklama’s prediction for that game and the rest of the Valley’s matchups here, including playoff scenarios.

Watch the top plays from Week 8 in our weekly video roundup.

We have state tournament brackets for soccer, volleyball and football.

Details on Thursday’s 5A and 4A SIC championship volleyball matches.

Having trouble viewing the live blog on a mobile device? Request the desktop version. On Apple, it’s under the browser’s square share button at the bottom. On Adroid, it’s under the three-dot options menu at the top right.

