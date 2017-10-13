Live scoreboard: Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football

Middleton hosts Skyview in a 4A SIC title showdown at 7 p.m. Friday. Middleton (5-2, 5-0) can wrap up the league title and a playoff bye with a victory. Skyview (7-0, 5-0) needs a win and a Bishop Kelly loss to Ridgevue to clinch the 4A SIC crown. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com