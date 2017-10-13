Middleton hosts Skyview in a 4A SIC title showdown at 7 p.m. Friday. Middleton (5-2, 5-0) can wrap up the league title and a playoff bye with a victory. Skyview (7-0, 5-0) needs a win and a Bishop Kelly loss to Ridgevue to clinch the 4A SIC crown.
Middleton hosts Skyview in a 4A SIC title showdown at 7 p.m. Friday. Middleton (5-2, 5-0) can wrap up the league title and a playoff bye with a victory. Skyview (7-0, 5-0) needs a win and a Bishop Kelly loss to Ridgevue to clinch the 4A SIC crown. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Middleton hosts Skyview in a 4A SIC title showdown at 7 p.m. Friday. Middleton (5-2, 5-0) can wrap up the league title and a playoff bye with a victory. Skyview (7-0, 5-0) needs a win and a Bishop Kelly loss to Ridgevue to clinch the 4A SIC crown. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

High School Football

Live scoreboard: Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football

By Rachel Roberts And Michael Lycklama

sports@idahostatesman.com

October 13, 2017 6:47 PM

There are 18 high school football games involving Treasure Valley teams on Friday. Follow along with our live blog for score updates on those games throughout the night.

Idaho Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama will be in the press box for the Herb Criner Bowl between Eagle and Rocky Mountain. You can read Lycklama’s prediction for that game and the rest of the Valley’s matchups here.

Watch the top plays from Week 7 in our weekly video roundup.

We have district tournament brackets for soccer and volleyball.

Having trouble viewing the live blog on a mobile device? Request the desktop version. On Apple, it’s under the browser’s square share button at the bottom. On Adroid, it’s under the three-dot options menu at the top right.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: Week 8 Treasure Valley high school football
 

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

    The top high school football plays from the Boise, Idaho, area during the seventh week of the 2017 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:54

Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays
Week 6 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 5:10

Week 6 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Week 5 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 4:56

Week 5 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

View More Video