Where have all the high school football rivalries gone? Suggestions for a few new ones

Inside the Borah-Capital high school football rivalry Borah defeated Capital 49-42 last season, ending a 14-game losing streak to the Eagles and halting Capital’s 11-year run of sweeping Boise School District opponents Boise, Borah and Timberline. For Capital, Friday's game was a chance to return the Gurkha sword, a long-standing team symbol, to its rightful place. For Borah, it was a chance to start a tradition of its own. Go behind the scenes of the Boise District rivals' season opener. Borah defeated Capital 49-42 last season, ending a 14-game losing streak to the Eagles and halting Capital’s 11-year run of sweeping Boise School District opponents Boise, Borah and Timberline. For Capital, Friday's game was a chance to return the Gurkha sword, a long-standing team symbol, to its rightful place. For Borah, it was a chance to start a tradition of its own. Go behind the scenes of the Boise District rivals' season opener. Rachel Roberts and Jason Lantz The Idaho Statesman

