5A SIC title races coming down to final two weeks; BK’s streak against 4A SIC snapped

The Borah High football team showed no signs of a hangover Friday at Dona Larsen Park.

A week after knocking off Rocky Mountain and upsetting the traditional 5A SIC power structure, the Lions followed through with a 40-20 victory over Timberline.

The win keeps Borah (5-2, 3-0 5A SIC Pod B) unbeaten in pod play and in the running for its first conference or pod title since 2012. The winner of each 5A SIC pod gets a bye into the state quarterfinals.

Borah junior quarterback Jake Standlee completed 21 of 26 passes for 314 yards and two TDs. He also caught a 22-yard TD pass from Ilaisa Makaafi, who ran for 145 yards and two second-half TDs.

Borah held a 27-20 halftime lead before shutting out Timberline the rest of the way. Chase Nett led the Lions defense with a 92-yard, pick-six interception return.

Layton Wagner threw a pair of TDs for Timberline (2-5, 0-3), a 40-yard score to Conner Riddle and a 5-yarder to Gavin Kohl.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 48, MERIDIAN 7

The No. 1-ranked Mavericks raced out to a 48-0 halftime lead en route to their 10th straight win over rival Meridian.

Caden Hansen ran for 132 yards and two TDs as Mountain View (7-0, 3-0 5A SIC Pod A) scored on its first two possessions and never looked back.

Mountain View defensive tackle Kyler Chan returned a fumble 66 yards for a TD to lead a defense that allowed Meridian (3-4, 2-1) only a 10-yard Caden Clark TD pass in the third quarter.

COLUMBIA 43, NAMPA 28

Columbia running back Allamar Alexander found the end zone six times as a physical ground game led the Wildcats (3-4, 1-2) to a come-from-behind win. Nampa was up 15-14 at halftime.

“We were able to make a couple of adjustments at halftime, and that definitely helped,” Columbia coach Rich Davis said.

MIDDLETON 28, BISHOP KELLY 6

Landon Ebbers caught two touchdown passes and made a pair of interceptions as the No. 3 Vikings snapped No. 2 Bishop Kelly’s 19-game winning streak against 4A SIC opponents.

Jackson Leiby also caught two TD passes as Middleton (5-2, 5-0 4A SIC) quarterback Darin Post carved up the Bishop Kelly defense for 257 yards and four TDs. Bishop Kelly (6-1, 4-1) had allowed six combined points in its previous three games.

Middleton’s defense pitched a shutout until BK’s Thomas Rizzo scored on a 2-yard TD run with 3:10 left in the fourth quarter.

FRUITLAND 62, WEISER 3

No. 1-ranked Fruitland (7-0, 3-0 3A SRV) racked up 606 yards of offense, including 480 on the ground, and held Weiser to 137 yards and a lone field goal en route to its 14th straight win.

Jonathon Fagen ran for 144 yards and two TDs on four carries, Canaan Bourcy added 115 yards on 13 carries, and Jordan Eggers finished with 93 yards and two TDs on six carries to lead the Grizzlies’ balanced attack.

The win clinched the defending state champ a playoff berth.

MCCALL-DONNELLY 21, NEW PLYMOUTH 16

McCall quarterback Ben Knudson ran for a TD and caught the game-winning, 10-yard halfback pass from Kyle Sellers with four seconds left as the Vandals (3-3, 2-1 2A WIC) upset conference-leading New Plymouth.

Teegan Gross ran for 165 yards and a pair of TDs for New Plymouth (3-2, 2-1).

NAMPA CHRISTIAN 20, MELBA 13

Braxton Bujak scored the go-ahead touchdown from 17 yards out and added a two-point conversion to help the Trojans beat the Mustangs.

Scott Martinez led all rushers with 91 yards for Melba (3-3, 2-1), narrowly besting Bujak’s 88 for Nampa Christian (1-5, 1-2).

WILDER 58, HORSESHOE BEND 24

Ezequiel Vargas ran for 127 yards and four TDs, and he added 72 yards and another TD receiving to keep the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) unbeaten in 1A Division I WIC play.

Wilder QB Pablo Martinez finished 9 of 10 for 165 yards and three TDs, and Benji Escuitia added 153 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

EAGLE 35, CENTENNIAL 28

Luke Favillo rushed for two touchdowns and the Eagle High football team grabbed three interceptions Thursday night to beat Centennial 35-28.

Quarterback Devan Bridgewater scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 35-14 lead. Centennial quarterback Dayne Koch tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that pulled the Patriots within a touchdown, but that was as close as they could get.

Koch contributed 179 passing yards and 57 rushing yards. Victor Ngalamulume rushed for 111 yards and a TD.

The Patriots actually outgained the Mustangs 361-348 and had the edge in first downs 20-18, but lost the turnover battle 4-1.

Eagle plays Rocky Mountain next week in an important 5A SIC showdown.

SKYVIEW 69, MOUNTAIN HOME 41

Skyview’s Wyatt Storer and Mountain Home’s Mykal Castillo combined for 11 touchdown passes but the Hawks were never in trouble.

Storer opened the game with three touchdown passes in the first quarter to build a 21-0 lead. DeMonte Horton added a 47-yard touchdown catch and 65-yard interception return in the second quarter to make it 35-7.

Storer was 27-for-34 and spread his six TD passes to five different receivers.

Castillo was just 8-for-18 but he got 186 yards and five touchdowns out of his completions.

CAPITAL 49, BOISE 17

Tavita Reupena rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to lead the Eagles past the Braves for the 28th straight time. The Eagles also scored three non-offensive touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return.

VALLIVUE 55, RIDGEVUE 14

Nick Fox rushed for three touchdowns and 190 yards on just 12 carries to lead Vallivue to the win. Fox’s long run covered 69 yards. The Falcons rushed for 300 yards and won the yardage battle 438-190.

EMMETT 48, CALDWELL 15

Emmett senior DJ Crump racked up 177 total yards and scored a pair of TDs late Thursday night in his first game back since suffering a concussion, helping the Huskies snap a three-game losing streak that keeps their playoff hopes alive.

Cole Elliott completed 5 of 8 passes for 130 yards and three TDs for No. 5 Emmett (4-3, 2-3), and Brett Kern caught a pair of TDs.

BORAH 40, TIMBERLINE 20

Borah 14 13 6 7 — 40 Timberline 13 7 0 0 — 20

First quarter

BOR — Chase Nett 61 pass from Jake Standlee (Eden Makaafi kick), 9:32

TIM — Conner Riddle 40 pass from Layton Wagner (kick failed), 7:19

BOR — Standlee 22 pass from Ilaisa Makaafi (E. Makaafi kick), 5:54

TIM — Ed Osterberger 45 run (Jacob Johnson kick), 5:07

Second quarter

BOR — Nett 92 interception return (kick blocked), 8:26

TIM — Gavin Kohl 5 pass from Wagner (Johnson kick), 3:42

BOR — Austin Bolt 31 pass from Standlee (E. Makaafi kick), 0:42

Third quarter

BOR — I. Makaafi 5 run (pass failed), 9:39

Fourth quarter

BOR — I. Makaafi 1 run (E. Makaafi kick), 3:41

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Borah: Ilaisa Makaafi 28-145, Innocent Ndayiragije 1-0, Ellis Magnuson 1–13, Tristan Johnson 3-7, Jake Standlee 1-(-5). Timberline: Not provided.

PASSING — Borah: Standlee 21-26 314; I. Makaafi 1-1-0 22. Timberline: Not provided.

RECEIVING — Borah: Magnuson 9-82, Austin Bolt 4-119, Chase Nett 6-95, Standlee 1-22, Kade Dilworth 2-18. Timberline: Not provided.

MTN VIEW 48, MERIDIAN 7

Meridian 0 0 7 0 — 0 Mtn View 22 26 0 0 — 48

First quarter

MV — Caden Hansen 2 run (Blake Jablonski run), 10:02

MV — Jablonski 1 run (Jablonski run), 6:19

MV — No. 27 2 run (kick failed), 2:01

Second quarter

MV — No. 49 field goal, 6:35

MV — Kyler Chan 50 fumble return (Hansen run), 5:14

MV — Hansen 66 run (Joey Elwell run), 2:17

MV — Elwell 1 run (Magnus Wattles kick), 1:18

Third quarter

MER — Caden Clark 10 pass from Nate Weddle (Bremmer kick), 8:36

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Mountain View: Caden Hansen 13-132, Luke Adams 4-55, Ace Gibson 4-31. Meridian: Samaje Woodall 7-20, Nate Weddle 7-21, Javen Woodall 7-28.

PASSING — Mountain View: Noah Bryant 5-12 102. Meridian: Weddle 18-33 233; Braden Honn 6-13 38.

RECEIVING — Mountain View: Adams 1-38, Elwell 2-47. Meridian: Caden Clark 7-58, J. Woodall 5-66, Mortensen 3-52.

EAGLE 35, CENTENNIAL 28

Eagle 7 21 7 0 — 35 Centennial 7 7 7 7 — 28

First quarter

EAG — Luke Favillo 1 run (Kaden Williams kick)

CEN — Victor Ngalamulume 3 run (Johnny Gonzalez kick)

Second quarter

EAG —Nick Williams 18 pass from Devan Bridgewater (Williams kick)

CEN — Dayne Koch 1 run (Gonzalez kick)

EAG — Favillo 10 run (Williams kick)

EAG — Kaden Baskett 5 run (Williams kick)

Third quarter

EAG — Bridgewater 13 run (Williams kick)

CEN — Fumble return (Gonzalez kick)

Fourth quarter

CEN — Parker Martens 19 pass from Koch (Gonzalez kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Eagle: Favillo 18-79, Russell 6-49, Thomas 2-46, Baskett 5-32. Centennial: Ngalamulume 20-111, Koch 10-57.

PASSING — Eagle: Bridgewater 7-12-0 133. Centennial: Koch 15-26-3 179.

RECEIVING — Eagle: Russell 2-53, Williams 2-34, Larsen 2-29, Baskett 1-17. Centennial: Jones 5-65, Trafford 5-55, Martens 4-49.

SKYVIEW 69, MOUNTAIN HOME 41

Mtn. Home 7 6 14 14 — 41 Skyview 21 21 13 14 — 69

First quarter

SKY — MJ Salois 4 pass from Wyatt Storer (Matthew Kingston kick)

SKY — Adam Trautman 15 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

SKY — Wade Carpenter 10 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

MH — Nehemiah Parker 80 pass from Mykal Castillo (Tony Padroza kick)

Second quarter

SKY — DeMonte Horton 47 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

SKY — Horton 65 interception return (Kingston kick)

MH — Parker 4 pass from Castillo (kick failed)

SKY — Daniel Lopez 6 run (Kingston kick)

Third quarter

SKY —Caden Jantz 3 pass from Storer (kick failed)

MH — Klay Proffit 5 pass from Castillo (Padroza kick)

MH — Walker Harris 9 pass from Castillo (Padroza kick)

SKY — Carpenter 11 pass from Storer (Kingston kick)

Fourth quarter

MH — 77 interception return (kick failed)

SKY — Tyler Crowe 4 run (Kingston kick)

MH — Austin Tetault 38 pass from Castillo (Zac Walden run)

SKY — Jordan Stell 16 run (Kingston kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — MH: Seth West 17-90, Castillo 6-28, Jake Moseng 4-34. Skyview: Stell 11-80, Lopez 7-85, Crowe 7-55.

PASSING — MH: Castillo 8-18-1 186. Skyview: Storer 27-34-0 335.

RECEIVING — MH: Parker 5-134, Tetault 1-38. Skyview: Horton 6-90, Trautman 5-67, Salois 5-52, Carpenter 4-43, Lopez 3-44.

VALLIVUE 55, RIDGEVUE 14

Vallivue 21 20 0 14 — 55 Ridgevue 0 14 0 0 — 14

First quarter

VAL — Nick Fox 5 run (Jeffrey Anderson kick)

VAL — Carson Child 30 run (Anderson kick)

VAL — Jayden Moran 25 pass from Lan Larison (Anderson kick)

Second quarter

VAL — Fox 35 run (Anderson kick)

RID — Michael Sonderman 8 pass from Colton Crawford (Isaiah Luna kick)

RID — Sonderman 1 run (Luna kick)

VAL — Fox 69 run (Anderson kick)

VAL — Cory Marks 60 pass from Larison (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

VAL — Moran 1 run (Anderson kick)

VAL — Marks 21 run (Anderson kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Vallivue: Lehman 1-3, Childs 1-2, Larison 14-4, Fox 12-191, Carson Child 3-11, Marks 2-21. Ridgevue: Sondermann 11-41, Trevor Bourne 4-12.

PASSING — Vallivue: Larison 7-11-0 138. Ridgevue: Crawford 16-27-0 138.

RECEIVING — Vallivue: Moran 5-66, Childs 1-12, Marks 1-60. Ridgevue: Eliot Bicak 6-58, Sondermann 2-19, Bourne 1-5, Austin Nimmo 2-14 Quinn Rodgriguez 4-30.

CAPITAL 49, BOISE 17

Capital 7 14 14 14 — 49 Boise 3 0 0 14 — 17

First quarter

BOI — Jake O’Mahony 34 field goal

CAP — Tavita Reupena 1 run (RJ Williams kick)

Second quarter

CAP — Sam Sessou-Djokoto 9 run (Williams kick)

CAP — Alec Bindner 6 run (Williams kick)

Third quarter

CAP — Gavin Murray 38 pass from Ryan Hibbs (Williams kick)

CAP — Jordan Godney-Scott 22 interception return (Williams kick)

Fourth quarter

BOI — Jack Molesworth 9 run (O’Mahony kick)

CAP — Carter Johnson 90 kick return (Williams kick)

CAP — Bindner 25 interception return (Williams kick)

BOI — Phillip Gisler 41 pss from Carson Bohning (O’Mahony kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Capital: Ryan Hibbs 3-(-11), Sam Sessou-Djokoto 13-90, Tavita Reupena 13-63, Carter Johnson 2-9, RJ Williams 2-9, Alec Bindner 4-16, Alec Weber 2-21, Jaydon Davis 2-11, Gavin Murray 1-3. Boise: Andoni Bieter-Lete 13-1, Jack Molesworth 18-92, Andrew Bergey 3-13, Bohning 2-2, Manzmbi 1-(-8).

PASSING — Capital: Hibbs 7-16-1 107; Weber 0-1-0 0. Boise: Bieter-Lete 17-32-4 180; Bohning 2-2-0 56.

RECEIVING — Capital: Murray 5-87, Matt Ruhl 1-4, Godney-Scott 1-16. Boise: Emmett Plummer 4-32, Allen 2-24, Molesworth 4-42, Will Radice 4-50, Andrew Bergey 1-14, Josh Picker 2-18, Phillip Gisler 2-56.

EMMETT 48, CALDWELL 15

Emmett 27 7 7 7 — 48 Caldwell 0 7 8 0 — 15

First quarter

EMM — DJ Crump 65 run (Ramiro Alvizo kick), 11:44

EMM — Brett Kern 16 pass from Cole Elliott (Alvizo kick), 7:31

EMM — Crump 23 pass from Elliott (Alvizo kick), 4:08

EMM — Kaleb Muffley 46 pass from Elliott (Alvizo kick), 0:18

Second quarter

CAL — Ryder Hernandez 49 run (Jose Vargas kick), 7:09

EMM — Cayden Adams 2 run (Alvizo kick), 6:22

Third quarter

EMM — Dylan Bemis 5 run (Alvizo kick), 9:49

CAL — Tevin Sio 81 pass from Chase Burfeind (Julian Valenzuela run), 4:13

Fourth quarter

EMM — Kern 56 pass from Bemis (Alvizo kick), 2:08

Individual leaders

RUSHING — Emmett: DJ Crump 6-95, Michael Walker 7-71, Cayden Adams 6-19, Trayton Lenz 3-12, Spencer Keene 2-8, Kenzer Sinquefeld 1-8, Levi Brill 1-3, Dylan Bemis 6-0, Cole Elliott 1-(-5) . Caldwell: Ryder Hernandez 4-52, Tevin Sio 6-18, Ramon 2-8, Julian Valenzuela 2-7, Anthony Pizano 1-2, Fabian Blanco 3-0, Matias Pizano 1-(-8), Chase Burfeind 10-(-16).

PASSING — Emmett: Bemis 7-15-1 142; Elliott 5-8-1 130. Caldwell Burfeind 7-21-0 131; Sio 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING — Emmett: Brett Kern 4-97, Crump 4-82, Kaleb Muffley 2-78, Jayden Smith 1-9, Wyatt Bailey 1-6. Caldwell: Sio 2-85, Pizano 1-20, Ryan Barton 2-14, Hernandez 1-7, Devin Talich 1-5.

5A SIC

Pod A

Pod Overall W L W L Mountain View 3 0 7 0 Capital 3 0 5 1 Meridian 2 1 3 4 Columbia 1 2 3 4 Nampa 0 3 1 6 Boise 0 3 0 7

Thursday’s games

Capital 49, Boise 17

Friday’s games

Mountain View 48, Meridian 7

Columbia 43, Nampa 28

Friday, Oct. 13

Boise at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Capital, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Nampa, 7 p.m.

Pod B

Pod Overall W L W L Eagle 3 0 6 1 Borah 3 0 5 2 Rocky Mountain 2 1 5 2 Kuna 1 2 3 4 Centennial 0 3 2 5 Timberline 0 3 2 5

Thursday’s games

Rocky Mountain 42, Kuna 14

Eagle 35, Centennial 28

Friday’s games

Borah 40, Timberline 20

Thursday, Oct. 12

Kuna at Borah, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13

Timberline at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Eagle at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

4A SIC

Conf. Overall W L W L Skyview 5 0 7 0 Middleton 5 0 5 2 Bishop Kelly 4 1 6 1 Emmett 2 3 4 3 Vallivue 2 3 4 3 Ridgevue 2 3 3 4 Caldwell 0 5 0 7 Mountain Home 0 5 0 7

Thursday’s games

Vallivue 55, Ridgevue 14

Emmett 48, Caldwell 15

Skyview 69, Mountain Home 41

Friday’s games

Middleton 28, Bishop Kelly 6

Friday, Oct. 13

Vallivue at Emmett, 7 p.m.

Bishop Kelly at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.

Skyview at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

3A SRV

Conf. Overall W L W L Fruitland 3 0 7 0 Homedale 1 1 4 2 Parma 1 1 3 4 Weiser 1 2 2 5 Payette 0 2 0 5

Thursday’s game

Parma 61, Payette 42

Friday’s game

Fruitland 62, Weiser 3

Friday, Oct. 13

Weiser at Payette, 7 p.m.

Parma at Homedale, 7 p.m.

2A WIC

Conf. Overall W L W L Cole Valley Christian 2 1 4 2 New Plymouth 2 1 3 2 McCall-Donnelly 2 1 3 3 Melba 2 1 3 3 Nampa Christian 1 2 1 5 Marsing 0 3 1 4

Friday’s games

Cole Valley Christian 35, Marsing 6

McCall-Donnelly 21, New Plymouth 16

Nampa Christian 20, Melba 13

Friday, Oct. 13

Cole Valley Chr. at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Melba at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.

Marsing at Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

1A D-I WIC

Conf. Overall W L W L Wilder 2 0 4 1 Idaho City 1 0 3 3 Notus 1 1 3 4 Horseshoe Bend 0 1 0 4 Rimrock 0 2 3 4

Friday’s games

Wilder 58, Horseshoe Bend 24

Notus 34, Rimrock 6

Friday, Oct. 13

Wilder at Idaho City, 7 p.m.

Horseshoe Bend at Rimrock, 7 p.m.

1A D-II LONG PIN

Conf. Overall W L W L Garden Valley 1 0 5 0 Salmon River 1 0 5 1 Tri-Valley 0 0 5 0 Cascade 0 1 0 4 Council 0 1 0 4

Friday’s games

Salmon River 46, Garden Valley 14

Tri-Valley at Council, no report

Friday, Oct. 13

Cascade at Garden Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Salmon River, 7 p.m.