May 06, 2017 8:23 PM

Former Boise State football player, Melba coach taking over Kuna football team

By Michael Lycklama

Kuna High has hired Melba’s Sherm Blaser to take over the Kavemen’s football program, the school announced on Twitter late Friday.

Blaser, a Boise State tight end from 2003-07, led Melba to a 15-12 record and the 2A playoffs each of the past three years. The Eagle High grad also coached Madison to a 1-7 record in 2010 when it was a 4A program.

Blaser replaces Ian Smart, who left Kuna after three seasons with a 17-14 record. The Kavemen made the jump to the 5A classification, Idaho’s largest, last season.

