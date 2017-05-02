Rocky Mountain grad Khalil Oliver testing position switch for Oregon football

With Oregon switching to a 3-3-5 defense this spring, Rocky Mountain High grad Khalil Oliver (2014) is moving to a position resembling what he played in high school.
The incoming redshirt junior spent most of Oregon’s spring practice rotating between a traditional safety position and the new “Duck” linebacker spot, a hybrid safety/linebacker. The position allows Oregon to place a smaller, more mobile defender in the box to combat spread offenses.
“I’m just ready for whatever position they want me to play," Oliver (6-0, 210 pounds) told 247sports.com. “They have me playing Duck, and then they have me back with the ones at safety. They’re making sure I know both and am getting both positions in."
Oliver, Oregon’s special teams player of the year last season, started at the “Duck” position in an early spring scrimmage. But after battling a late injury in spring camp, Oliver didn’t see much playing time in Saturday’s spring game, recording a lone one tackle on the game’s opening play.
Boise High grad Valentino Daltoso (2016), a redshirt freshman, started on the offensive line for “Team Brave” in Oregon’s split-squad spring game.
