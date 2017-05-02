High School Football

May 02, 2017 5:20 PM

Brains and brawn — Capital High offensive lineman selected for NASA internship

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Capital junior Jacob Godby was one of 43 selected out of a field of 617 applicants nationwide for a summer internship program at the University of Texas’ Center for Space Research.

The 5A SIC honorable mention offensive lineman will travel to Austin, Texas, July 17-29 to help scientists and engineers conduct NASA-supported research in astronomy, remote sensing and satellite technology.

Godby (6-1, 250) was the starting center on Capital’s football team this fall, which reached the 5A state championship. He played the entire season with a torn ACL.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

