Eagle High installing new $620,000 turf field this summer

The West Ada School Board awarded a $621,204 contract last week to Sprinturf to replace the synthetic turf field at Eagle High.
Construction will begin May 22 with the goal of completing the project by the beginning of August, district spokesman Eric Exline said.
Sprinturf replaced the artificial turf at Meridian High last summer for $592,491. Exline said the extra cost at Eagle is for paving the space between the football field and the curve of track.
Eagle and Meridian both first installed their turf fields in 2006 with booster clubs funds. The district will pay for both of the replacement fields.
Rocky Mountain, which opened in 2008, is the next West Ada school due to a turf replacement. Centennial and Mountain View use grass fields.
