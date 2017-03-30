Coeur d’Alene quarterback invited to Elite 11 showcase in June

Vikings senior quarterback Colson Yankoff continues to rack up national honors, receiving an invitation to compete in June’s Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
The annual event invites the top high school quarterbacks from throughout the nation for three days of drills, instruction and off-field development.
The last Idaho native selected for the camp was Eagle’s Tanner Mangum in 2011, when he shared co-MVP honors with current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Other notable alumni include Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.
The reigning 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year had verbally committed to Oregon, but he flipped to Washington after Oregon’s coaching change.
