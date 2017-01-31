High School Football

January 31, 2017 11:43 PM

NAIA college in Montana comes up big with football recruits in Treasure Valley

By Rachel Roberts

Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., struck football recruiting gold in the Treasure Valley this offseason.

The Battlin’ Bears have snagged at least a dozen local players in the past few weeks, headlined by Capital quarterback Drew Korf, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year who led the Eagles to a state runner-up finish.

As more players from around the Valley learned of each others’ commitments, they started a group chat on Twitter to get to know each other better and convince recruits on the fence to join the Bears.

“I think so many people are going there because the coaches produce a real feeling of family up there,” said Boise wide receiver Oliver Munch, an all-5A SIC first-team pick. “They understand kids because they’re all young and work to make things so that the players enjoy all aspects of it and have a say in everything.”

Other all-5A SIC first-team selections who have committed to RMC include Capital’s Alex Lindsey (WR/DB), Rocky Mountain’s Kyle Frazier (LB) and Eagle’s Del Rude (DB). Emmett receiver Luc Overton, an all-4A SIC first teamer, chose Rocky Mountain College over an offer from Idaho State, and he will be joined by first-team O-lineman teammate Ryder Conklin.

Rocky Mountain College plays in the Frontier Conference, which includes the College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Battlin’ Bears had 11 Idaho players on their 2016 roster but only three from the Treasure Valley.

The Bears went 4-7 overall last season and 4-6 in league play.

Rocky Mountain College recruits

Fili Church, DE, Skyview

Ryder Conklin, OL, Emmett

Kyle Frazier, LB, Rocky Mountain

Drew Korf, QB, Capital

Alex Lindsey, WR/DB, Capital

Jake McBride, OL, Meridian

Oliver Munch, WR, Boise

Luc Overton, WR, Emmett

Del Rude, DB, Eagle

DJ Scheffer, DB, Capital

Isaiah Schlegel, DB, Skyview

Cordell Shelton, DB, Mountain View

High School Football

