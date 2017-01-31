NAIA college in Montana comes up big with football recruits in Treasure Valley

Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., struck football recruiting gold in the Treasure Valley this offseason.
The Battlin’ Bears have snagged at least a dozen local players in the past few weeks, headlined by Capital quarterback Drew Korf, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year who led the Eagles to a state runner-up finish.
As more players from around the Valley learned of each others’ commitments, they started a group chat on Twitter to get to know each other better and convince recruits on the fence to join the Bears.
“I think so many people are going there because the coaches produce a real feeling of family up there,” said Boise wide receiver Oliver Munch, an all-5A SIC first-team pick. “They understand kids because they’re all young and work to make things so that the players enjoy all aspects of it and have a say in everything.”
Other all-5A SIC first-team selections who have committed to RMC include Capital’s Alex Lindsey (WR/DB), Rocky Mountain’s Kyle Frazier (LB) and Eagle’s Del Rude (DB). Emmett receiver Luc Overton, an all-4A SIC first teamer, chose Rocky Mountain College over an offer from Idaho State, and he will be joined by first-team O-lineman teammate Ryder Conklin.
Rocky Mountain College plays in the Frontier Conference, which includes the College of Idaho in Caldwell. The Battlin’ Bears had 11 Idaho players on their 2016 roster but only three from the Treasure Valley.
The Bears went 4-7 overall last season and 4-6 in league play.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Rocky Mountain College recruits
Fili Church, DE, Skyview
Ryder Conklin, OL, Emmett
Kyle Frazier, LB, Rocky Mountain
Drew Korf, QB, Capital
Alex Lindsey, WR/DB, Capital
Jake McBride, OL, Meridian
Oliver Munch, WR, Boise
Luc Overton, WR, Emmett
Del Rude, DB, Eagle
DJ Scheffer, DB, Capital
Isaiah Schlegel, DB, Skyview
Cordell Shelton, DB, Mountain View
Comments