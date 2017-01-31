Lineman factory — Three Rocky Mountain linemen headed for Division I on signing day

Three of Rocky Mountain’s starting five offensive linemen this fall will play on scholarships in the Big Sky Conference.
Zach Redd (6-1, 285) and Connor Wood (6-4, 320) are both headed to Montana State. Jake Wilkerson (6-3, 275) will sign with Idaho State.
Redd said having all that size and talent on one team pushed all three of them to work harder.
“We kind of lucked out in having all that size, in one way,” Redd said. “But in another way, also having coach (Art) Roper and the mentality he raised in the program made us who we are.”
Don’t expect the stream of Division I linemen from Rocky Mountain to end anytime soon either. Grizzlies coach Scott Criner said junior Keeghan Freeborn (6-2, 300) is already fielding interest from several Division I programs.
Montana State will also receive another Rocky Mountain product in the class of 2017. Running back Jake Roper (2016), who walked on at Boise State last season, transferred to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.
Known Treasure Valley Division I football commits
FBS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
John Ojukwu*
OL
Boise
Boise St.
Harrison Ashby
TE
Capital
Idaho
Brandon Kipper
OL
Columbia
Hawaii
Alec Kuzmack
OL
Eagle
Wash. St.
Maxim Moore
OL
Eagle
Idaho
FCS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
Raoul Johnson
DL
Bishop Kelly
Weber St.
Bronson King
QB
Bishop Kelly
Stetson
George Tarlas
DL/LB
Borah
Weber St.
Ryan Swanson
DB
Eagle
Weber St.
Mitchel Maxfield
LB
Emmett
Weber St.
Tucker Rovig
QB
Mtn. View
Montana St.
Zach Redd
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Jake Wilkerson
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Idaho St.
Connor Wood
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Note: Former Rocky Mountain running back Jake Roper (2016) has transferred from Boise State to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.
* - Ojukwu signed and enrolled early with Boise State.
