High School Football

January 31, 2017 10:08 PM

Mavs’ Montana State-bound QB Tucker Rovig ‘can’t wait’ for National Signing Day

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Tucker Rovig (6-5, 205) became the Valley’s first commit when he verballed to Montana State in June. After leading Mountain View to a 22-3 record in two years and its first state title this fall, the signal caller said he’s ready to sign on the dotted line.

“The thing I’m most excited for is I knew the feeling of how it was to commit back in June, and I can’t wait for the feeling it’s going to give me when I sign the National Letter of Intent on the first,” Rovig said.

The first-team All-Idaho quarterback completed 61 percent of his passes this fall for 2,387 yards with 30 TDs and six interceptions. He also proved to be a threat in the running game, rushing for 360 yards and 10 TDs.

Montana State enters the offseason with Chris Murray, the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year, entrenched as the starter. But Rovig brings another skill set to Bozeman as a pass-first quarterback as opposed to the scrambling Murray.

“The coaches get to play their cards and see what they like more,” Rovig said.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Known Treasure Valley Division I football commits

FBS

Player

Pos.

High school

College

John Ojukwu*

OL

Boise

Boise St.

Harrison Ashby

TE

Capital

Idaho

Brandon Kipper

OL

Columbia

Hawaii

Alec Kuzmack

OL

Eagle

Wash. St.

Maxim Moore

OL

Eagle

Idaho

FCS

Player

Pos.

High school

College

Raoul Johnson

DL

Bishop Kelly

Weber St.

Bronson King

QB

Bishop Kelly

Stetson

George Tarlas

DL/LB

Borah

Weber St.

Ryan Swanson

DB

Eagle

Weber St.

Mitchel Maxfield

LB

Emmett

Weber St.

Tucker Rovig

QB

Mtn. View

Montana St.

Zach Redd

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Montana St.

Jake Wilkerson

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Idaho St.

Connor Wood

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Montana St.

Note: Former Rocky Mountain running back Jake Roper (2016) has transferred from Boise State to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.

* - Ojukwu signed and enrolled early with Boise State.

Related content

High School Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

View more video

Sports Videos