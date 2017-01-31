Mavs’ Montana State-bound QB Tucker Rovig ‘can’t wait’ for National Signing Day

Tucker Rovig (6-5, 205) became the Valley’s first commit when he verballed to Montana State in June. After leading Mountain View to a 22-3 record in two years and its first state title this fall, the signal caller said he’s ready to sign on the dotted line.
“The thing I’m most excited for is I knew the feeling of how it was to commit back in June, and I can’t wait for the feeling it’s going to give me when I sign the National Letter of Intent on the first,” Rovig said.
The first-team All-Idaho quarterback completed 61 percent of his passes this fall for 2,387 yards with 30 TDs and six interceptions. He also proved to be a threat in the running game, rushing for 360 yards and 10 TDs.
Montana State enters the offseason with Chris Murray, the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year, entrenched as the starter. But Rovig brings another skill set to Bozeman as a pass-first quarterback as opposed to the scrambling Murray.
“The coaches get to play their cards and see what they like more,” Rovig said.
Known Treasure Valley Division I football commits
FBS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
John Ojukwu*
OL
Boise
Boise St.
Harrison Ashby
TE
Capital
Idaho
Brandon Kipper
OL
Columbia
Hawaii
Alec Kuzmack
OL
Eagle
Wash. St.
Maxim Moore
OL
Eagle
Idaho
FCS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
Raoul Johnson
DL
Bishop Kelly
Weber St.
Bronson King
QB
Bishop Kelly
Stetson
George Tarlas
DL/LB
Borah
Weber St.
Ryan Swanson
DB
Eagle
Weber St.
Mitchel Maxfield
LB
Emmett
Weber St.
Tucker Rovig
QB
Mtn. View
Montana St.
Zach Redd
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Jake Wilkerson
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Idaho St.
Connor Wood
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Note: Former Rocky Mountain running back Jake Roper (2016) has transferred from Boise State to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.
* - Ojukwu signed and enrolled early with Boise State.
