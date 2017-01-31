Banner Signing Day for Treasure Valley high school football prospects

A dominating year on the football field has led to the Treasure Valley’s most prolific haul in four years on National Signing Day.
Fourteen known area prospects will join a Division I football program in 2017, including five with FBS programs. Both are the most since the class of ’14.
Below is a breakdown of the Boise area’s FBS class of 2017.
BIG FBS HAUL
▪ Boise High offensive lineman John Ojukwu (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) got a jump start on the rest of the 2017 class, graduating from high school early and enrolling with Boise State on a full-ride scholarship in January.
Ojukwu finished his junior year at 200 pounds and wasn’t on the radar of any Division I programs. But the first-team All-Idaho selection spent the offseason on a 7,000-calorie-a-day diet, adding 85 pounds before the fall.
▪ Eagle offensive lineman Alec Kuzmack (6-5, 295) committed to Washington State in July over offers from Boise State and Colorado State. The youngest of five siblings, the first-team All-Idaho pick mauled defenders in both the run game and in pass protection.
▪ Fellow Eagle offensive lineman Maxim Moore (6-3, 300) is prepared to sign with Idaho. Moore played right guard and Kuzmack right tackle, forming a potent duo that helped the Mustangs run for 212 yards per game.
Moore said he expects to redshirt for the Vandals.
▪ Capital tight end Harrison Ashby (6-4, 225) will join Moore at Idaho. Signing day will cap a high school career that saw him give up football after the eighth grade to focus on basketball, then rejoin the Eagles as a senior.
Ashby showcased his size and athleticism in his one year of high school football, earning first-team All-Idaho honors and a full ride from the Vandals.
▪ Columbia offensive lineman Brandon Kipper (6-7, 265) is the latest FBS commit, picking Hawaii over offers from Army, UTEP and four Big Sky programs.
The reigning 5A state heavyweight champion also had wrestling interest after winning the Reno Tournament of Champions in December. But he decided to stick with his first love — football.
Known Treasure Valley Division I football commits
FBS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
John Ojukwu*
OL
Boise
Boise St.
Harrison Ashby
TE
Capital
Idaho
Brandon Kipper
OL
Columbia
Hawaii
Alec Kuzmack
OL
Eagle
Wash. St.
Maxim Moore
OL
Eagle
Idaho
FCS
Player
Pos.
High school
College
Raoul Johnson
DL
Bishop Kelly
Weber St.
Bronson King
QB
Bishop Kelly
Stetson
George Tarlas
DL/LB
Borah
Weber St.
Ryan Swanson
DB
Eagle
Weber St.
Mitchel Maxfield
LB
Emmett
Weber St.
Tucker Rovig
QB
Mtn. View
Montana St.
Zach Redd
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Jake Wilkerson
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Idaho St.
Connor Wood
OL
Rocky Mtn.
Montana St.
Note: Former Rocky Mountain running back Jake Roper (2016) has transferred from Boise State to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.
* - Ojukwu signed and enrolled early with Boise State.
