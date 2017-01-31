High School Football

January 31, 2017 9:54 PM

Banner Signing Day for Treasure Valley high school football prospects

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

A dominating year on the football field has led to the Treasure Valley’s most prolific haul in four years on National Signing Day.

Fourteen known area prospects will join a Division I football program in 2017, including five with FBS programs. Both are the most since the class of ’14.

Below is a breakdown of the Boise area’s FBS class of 2017.

BIG FBS HAUL

▪  Boise High offensive lineman John Ojukwu (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) got a jump start on the rest of the 2017 class, graduating from high school early and enrolling with Boise State on a full-ride scholarship in January.

Ojukwu finished his junior year at 200 pounds and wasn’t on the radar of any Division I programs. But the first-team All-Idaho selection spent the offseason on a 7,000-calorie-a-day diet, adding 85 pounds before the fall.

▪  Eagle offensive lineman Alec Kuzmack (6-5, 295) committed to Washington State in July over offers from Boise State and Colorado State. The youngest of five siblings, the first-team All-Idaho pick mauled defenders in both the run game and in pass protection.

▪  Fellow Eagle offensive lineman Maxim Moore (6-3, 300) is prepared to sign with Idaho. Moore played right guard and Kuzmack right tackle, forming a potent duo that helped the Mustangs run for 212 yards per game.

Moore said he expects to redshirt for the Vandals.

▪  Capital tight end Harrison Ashby (6-4, 225) will join Moore at Idaho. Signing day will cap a high school career that saw him give up football after the eighth grade to focus on basketball, then rejoin the Eagles as a senior.

Ashby showcased his size and athleticism in his one year of high school football, earning first-team All-Idaho honors and a full ride from the Vandals.

▪  Columbia offensive lineman Brandon Kipper (6-7, 265) is the latest FBS commit, picking Hawaii over offers from Army, UTEP and four Big Sky programs.

The reigning 5A state heavyweight champion also had wrestling interest after winning the Reno Tournament of Champions in December. But he decided to stick with his first love — football.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Known Treasure Valley Division I football commits

FBS

Player

Pos.

High school

College

John Ojukwu*

OL

Boise

Boise St.

Harrison Ashby

TE

Capital

Idaho

Brandon Kipper

OL

Columbia

Hawaii

Alec Kuzmack

OL

Eagle

Wash. St.

Maxim Moore

OL

Eagle

Idaho

FCS

Player

Pos.

High school

College

Raoul Johnson

DL

Bishop Kelly

Weber St.

Bronson King

QB

Bishop Kelly

Stetson

George Tarlas

DL/LB

Borah

Weber St.

Ryan Swanson

DB

Eagle

Weber St.

Mitchel Maxfield

LB

Emmett

Weber St.

Tucker Rovig

QB

Mtn. View

Montana St.

Zach Redd

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Montana St.

Jake Wilkerson

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Idaho St.

Connor Wood

OL

Rocky Mtn.

Montana St.

Note: Former Rocky Mountain running back Jake Roper (2016) has transferred from Boise State to Montana State on a full-ride scholarship.

* - Ojukwu signed and enrolled early with Boise State.

