Remember this one-handed catch from Rocky Mountain? It made MaxPreps’ top 5 for 2016.

CBS MaxPreps released its top five high school football receptions of the year, and Rocky Mountain’s Bo Stevens made the list at No. 4.
Stevens laid out and made a diving, one-handed catch in the Grizzlies’ 49-0 win at Centennial High on Oct. 21. At a full sprint, Stevens dove, spun up toward the sky and reached out his right hand to snare a 50-yard completion from Tre Page.
When MaxPreps.com first picked up the video, they called it the “catch of the night” across the country and compared it to Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch against the Cowboys.
Now they’ve included it as one of their top picks for the 2016 season.
