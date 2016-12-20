Boise High promotes assistant Jerry O’Mahony to head varsity football coach

Offensive coordinator Jerry O’Mahony was promoted to head varsity football coach at Boise High on Tuesday.
O’Mahony has 32 years of coaching experience, including nine years as an assistant for the Braves (1983-87, 2013-16).
He takes over a Braves program that has not made the playoffs since 2002 and last had a winning season in 2008.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but I think it will be a lot of fun. I like the environment, and I love Boise High,” O’Mahony said. “I’ve been around enough to see a lot of different schools and worked at a lot of different schools. Boise is the one that I kind of come home to, because it is where I came from.
“I’m excited about taking all that I’ve learned and bringing it back to Boise High.”
O’Mahony is a 1978 Boise graduate and former starting quarterback. He went on to play defensive back for Carroll College and later joined the United States Air Force.
His most recent head coaching position was at Emmett High, where he led the Huskies from 2004-2012 and compiled an overall record of 24-48. O’Mahony has also been an assistant at Eagle and Centennial high schools.
Since 2013, O’Mahony has been teaching and coaching at Boise High.
O’Mahony replaces Bob Clark, who resigned earlier this month to pursue other interests, according to the Boise School District.
“I came back to Boise High through Bob, which was great. He was a lot of fun to work with,” O’Mahony said. “The objective from the beginning was to turn Boise High around and get it heading in a really good direction.”
While the Braves have primarily been a pass-heavy team under Clark, O’Mahony anticipates a more balanced approach next season and a renewed focus on defense.
Boise averaged a 5A SIC-leading 238 passing yards per game in 2016 but ranked second-to-last defensively at 35.4 points per game.
“Defense is definitely No. 1 on the list. We have to play better defense,” O’Mahony said. “That’s always easy to say, but that will be one of the priorities with respect to personnel is definitely to take care of the defense first.”
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
