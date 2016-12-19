Mired in a 24-game losing streak, Marsing football looking for new coach

Norm Stewart has resigned his position as the Marsing High football coach, the school’s athletic director, Tim Little, confirmed. Little said it was due to personal reasons.
The Huskies finished 0-8 this fall for the third straight year. Stewart, who is also the superintendent of the Marsing School District, took over the 2A program two games into 2015 after the school fired its previous coach.
Marsing went 0-14 under Stewart. The Huskies were outscored on average this year 48.4-5, stretching their losing streak to 24 games.
Only Murtaugh, an 8-man team, has a longer active losing streak in Idaho at 25 games.
