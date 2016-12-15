The 41st annual Idaho Statesman All-Idaho Football Players of the Year are …

One is drawing the interest of the nation’s college football powerhouses. One snapped his school’s 23-year state championship drought with a last-second, two-point conversion hook shot. And another shredded 8-man defenses all season while serving as a ball hawk on defense.
They all took different routes, but they all ended up as their classification’s All-Idaho Football Players of the Year.
The 41st edition of the Idaho Statesman’s All-Idaho teams, featuring hundreds of the top players from around the state in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications, will be published in Sunday’s newspaper.
Watch the video above to find out who stood above the rest to earn their Player of the Year awards.
HOW THE ALL-IDAHO TEAMS ARE CHOSEN
The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state, asking them to nominate players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams and as players of the year. Every coach is then sent a ballot for his classification. The Idaho Statesman compiles and publishes the results.
