The 41st annual Idaho Statesman All-Idaho Football Players of the Year are …

2:05 Avenues for Hope campaign aims to help homeless Pause

0:56 Boise Schools challenges data in state report

1:03 Starting college in high school

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

2:47 Meet Interior nominee Ryan Zinke

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter