School district: Boise High football coach Bob Clark resigns after 13 seasons

Bob Clark resigned Friday as the Boise High football coach to pursue other interests, according to the Boise School District.
Clark, who finishes his career with the Braves with a 26-92 record, could not be reached for comment.
“Boise School District and Boise High School would like to thank Coach Clark for his 13 years of service as the Braves Head Football Coach,” BSD spokesman Dan Hollar wrote in an email to the Idaho Statesman.
Clark led Boise to a 4-5 record this season, including a 2-3 mark in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference’s Pod A. Three Braves were named to the 2016 all-5A SIC first team, led by offensive lineman John Ojukwu, a Boise State recruit.
Boise last reached .500 in 2008 and most recently made the playoffs in 2002, when the Braves went 2-8 and won a coin toss for the final at-large berth into the 5A playoffs.
Boise last had a winning season in 1992, when it went 7-4 and reached the state semifinals.
The district said a search for Clark’s replacement will start in the coming weeks.
