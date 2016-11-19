5A football Championship : Mountain View 48 Capital 21

Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) holds the championship trophy with teammates after the 5A high school football championship game against Capital held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) celebrates after the 5A high school football championship game against Capital held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View coach Judd Benedict (center) gets doused with water by players Khalid Hardy (22) and Erik Haun (8, left) after the 5A championship game against Capital held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21. Saturday November, 19, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View coach Judd Benedict (center) celebrates with his players at the conclusion of the 5A championship game against Capital held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21. Saturday November, 19, 2016.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) gets shoved out of bounds just before the end zone by the Capital defense during the second half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) catches a touchdown over Capital player Carter Johnson (8) in the first half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) celebrates with teammate Ty Haun during the second half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital player Drew Korf (4) gets off a pass against pressure by Mountain View player Trent Rawdan (9) during the second half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) scores a touchdown against defense by DJ Scheffer (21) during the second half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View player Jace Richter (4) tackles Capital player Jessie Healy (23) by the shirt after a long gain in the first half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital player Carter Johnson (8) breaks up a pass intended for Mountain View player Keenan Pattwell (21) during the first half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Pattwell scored 6 touchdowns on the day. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Capital player Carter Johnson (8) returns a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown during the first half of the 5A high school football championship game against Mountain View held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View players Cris Evans (2) and Christian Mondragon (51) celebrate at the end of the 5A high school football championship game against Mountain View held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View fans celebrate after a touchdown in the first half of the 5A high school football championship game held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Saturday November, 19, 2016. Mountain View defeated Capital 48-21
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com