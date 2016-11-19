Finally! Mountain View football routs Capital for first state championship

Mountain View senior Keenan Pattwell rewrote the state record book, scoring six touchdowns Saturday to lead the Mavericks to a 48-21 win over Capital in the 5A championship game at Albertsons Stadium.
The title is the first in program history after the Mavericks lost in the 2015 and 2014 state championships at Albertsons Stadium.
Pattwell hauled in nine catches for 115 yards and three TDs, all in the second quarter. Mountain View also utilized him on the ground, where he ran for 98 yards and three scores on 17 carries.
Pattwell’s six touchdowns are a state championship game record for all 11-man classifications.
