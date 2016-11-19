Get live scores from the Idaho high school football state championships

Five teams from the Boise area compete for a state high school football championship Saturday. We’ll have live updates and scores from throughout the day.
Saturday’s schedule includes:
- 5A: Mountain View (10-2) vs. Capital, noon at Albertsons Stadium
- 4A: Skyline (11-0) vs. Bishop Kelly, 3:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium
- 3A: Shelley (11-0) vs. Fruitland (8-2), 4 p.m. at Middleton High
- 1A Division II: Kendrick (9-1) vs. Salmon River (10-1), 1 p.m. at Middleton High
Looking for info on where to park, where to sit and ticket info? We’ve got you covered in our fans’ guide. We also have full brackets for all six classifications.
We broke down all six state championship matchups in our weekly previews here. Two of those games were played Friday night, and we have recaps here.
The 5A championship features two programs with lots of similarties and coaching ties. Saturday will mark a breakthrough moment for either Mountain View or Capital. And both teams are offering their support for the Boise Police Department with new helmet decals.
