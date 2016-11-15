Jake Plummer has message for Capital football team: Have fun, be like MC Hammer

As the last quarterback to lead Capital to a state football title in 1991, and one who suffered a heartbreaking loss in 1992, Jake Plummer has one message for the Eagles this week — enjoy the moment.
“Try your best to slow down time. But it’s impossible because it’s going to go by fast,’’ said Plummer, who starred at Arizona State and played 10 years in the NFL with the Broncos and Cardinals.
“I can remember getting on the bus, waving to some friends, maybe a girlfriend at the time, doing the little, ‘Too Legit to Quit’ hand signal. Like MC Hammer, we were too legit to quit. I can remember those little moments and singing on the bus. But now looking back, those times went by so fast. Just really cherish it and enjoy it, win or lose.”
With a one-month old daughter and plans for the weekend already set, Plummer said he won’t be able to attend the 5A state championship game when Capital (10-1) takes on Mountain View (10-2) at noon Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
He said he’ll be rooting for the Eagles from his home in Boulder, Colo.
Capital won its championship in 1991 when Plummer led the Eagles to a 49-24 victory over Twin Falls as a junior. Since then, Capital has lost four times in the championship, including a 28-27 loss Plummer’s senior year when Capital missed the game-tying extra point with four seconds left. Capital also lost to Eagle 22-21 in 2009 when the Mustangs converted a fake extra point with 2:39 left for its first lead of the game.
While Plummer has yet to see Capital play this year, he’s followed the team through his former teammates, who send him text messages and pictures updating him on the team’s run.
“More than anything, it just brings back memories of what a great team we had and winning a state title,” Plummer said. “That’s really the only championship I ever won in football my whole career.
“You could say a Pac-10 championship. But we weren’t national champs, and I wasn’t a Super Bowl champ. But I was a state champ.”
