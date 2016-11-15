High School Football

November 15, 2016 7:15 PM

Fans guide to Saturday’s high school football championship doubleheaders in the Valley

By Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUPS

▪ 5A: Mountain View vs. Capital (Albertsons Stadium, Boise)

▪ 4A: Bishop Kelly vs. Skyline (Albertsons Stadium)

▪ 3A: Fruitland vs. Shelley (Middleton High)

▪ 2A: Declo vs. St. Maries (Holt Arena, Pocatello)

▪ 1A Division I: Oakley vs. Raft River (Holt Arena)

▪ 1A Division II: Salmon River vs. Kendrick (Middleton High)

ROSTERS

Get rosters for all six championship games here.

LAST WEEK

Mountain View knocks off top-ranked Eagle in 5A semifinal

Capital rides defense back to 5A state championship

Bishop Kelly advances to fourth straight 4A championship

Fruitland returns to familiar territory with win over Gooding

Salmon River punches return trip to title game

5A: CAPITAL VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW

▪ When: noon Saturday

▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise

▪ Records: Capital 10-1; Mountain View 10-2

▪ Series: Capital leads 8-6

▪ Kickoff weather: Mid-50s, mostly cloudy

▪ Most recent meeting: Oct. 21, 2016 — Capital 27, Mountain View 22 (details here)

4A: BISHOP KELLY VS. SKYLINE

▪ When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, FieldTurf), Boise

▪ Records: Bishop Kelly 11-0; Skyline 11-0

▪ Series: First meeting

▪ Kickoff weather: Mid-50s, mostly cloudy

3A: FRUITLAND VS. SHELLEY

▪ When: 4 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: Middleton High (5,000, FieldTurf)

▪ Records: Fruitland 8-2; Shelley 11-0

▪ Kickoff weather: Mid-50s, partly cloudy

▪ Most recent meeting: Nov. 23, 2013 — Shelley 17, Fruitland 14

1A DIVISION II: SALMON RIVER VS. KENDRICK

▪ When: 1 p.m. Saturday

▪ Where: Middleton High (5,000, FieldTurf)

▪ Records: Salmon River 10-1; Kendrick 9-1

▪ Kickoff weather: Mid-50s, partly cloudy

▪ Most recent meeting: Nov. 7, 2015 — Salmon River 48, Kendrick 20

TICKETS

Admission is $7 for adults and $6 discount. Senior citizens, students in grades 7-12 with activity cards and students in grades 1-6 may purchase discount tickets. Children under six are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the IHSAA website.

PARKING

▪ Albertsons Stadium: Home team (Capital, Bishop Kelly) fans are asked to park on the west side of the stadium and use Gate A (SW entrance, just below section 104). Visiting team (Mountain View, Skyline) fans park on the east side of the stadium and use Gate N (SE entrance, just below section 127). Overflow parking will be at the Lincoln Garage on the corner of University and Lincoln. Fans will not be allowed to cross sides once in the stadium.

▪ Middleton High: Fans are asked to park in the main parking lot next to the stadium.

Most titles by school

Includes only official state titles awarded by the IHSAA, which held its first championship in 1977.

Rank

School

Titles

1

Highland

10

1

Snake River

10

3

Homedale

8

3

Mackay

8

5

Madison

7

5

Bishop Kelly

7

7

Shelley

6

7

Salmon River

6

9

Carey

5

9

Coeur d’Alene

5

9

Pocatello

5

9

West Side

5

13

Blackfoot

4

13

Centennial

4

13

Council

4

13

Firth

4

13

Hagerman

4

13

Idaho Falls

4

13

Kamiah

4

13

Raft River

4

13

Skyline

4

 

Most titles by coach

Includes only official state titles awarded by the IHSAA, which held its first championship in 1977.

Rank

Coach

Titles

1

Tom Harrison

10

2

Jack McKelvey

8

3

Tim Brennan

6

4

Brent Koetter

5

4

Dwight Richins

5

4

Jim McMillan

5

7

Ken Sampson

4

7

Mitch Buck

4

7

Preston Haley

4

7

Stan Buck

4

7

Charlie Shepherd

4

12

Bruce Schlaich

3

12

Dale Guilford

3

12

Darrah Eggers

3

12

Gino Mariani

3

12

Jim Koetter

3

12

Lane Kirkland

3

12

Larry Russell

3

12

Lee Neumann

3

12

Sam Nelson

3

12

Shawn Amos

3

