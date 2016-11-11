Eagle vs. Mountain View

Mountain View's Ty Haun tries to move the ball up the sidelines after intercepting a would-be Eagle touchdown pass as Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Mountain View's Keenan Pattwell catches a 47 yard pass for a touchdown as Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Teams greet vets on the field at halftime for Veteran's Day as Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Teams greet vets on the field at halftime for Veteran's Day as Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman
Eagle hosts Mountain View for a 5A state football semifinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Mountain View won 25-15.
Otto Kitsinger
For the Idaho Statesman