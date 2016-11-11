Bishop Kelly vs. Blackfoot

Luke Burley. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Vince Sengelmann makes yardage after an interception. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly's Logan Hibbs intercepts a pass intended for Blackfoot's Sean Clarke. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Ben Hruby's 14-0 touchdown. Bishop Kelly makes a 14-0 touchdown against Blackfoot. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bronson King sets up a Bishop Kelly touchdown late in the first half. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly's Rex Irby (14) and Vince Sengelmann celebrate Sengelmann's 26-0 touchdown. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly's Raoul Johnson (5) and Vince Sengleman's 7-0 touchdown early in the first quarter. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bishop Kelly's Ben Hruby brings down a pass intended for Blackfoot's Sean Clarke. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Vince Sengelmann makes a 61-yard run against Blackfoot. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Vince Sengelmann brings down a pass intended for Blackfoot's Skyler Williams. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bronson King makes a 21-0 touchdown against Blackfoot. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Vince Sengelmann intercepts and returns the ball to the 26 yard line in the second half. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Jager Leavitt (6). Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Nathan Colvin (15). Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Tayson Neff. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Jager Leavitt (6). Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Rayce Shelley (12). Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Jager Leavitt (6) celebrates his touchdown with Logan Lamb. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Blackfoot's Tayson Neff. Defending an 18-game winning streak, Bishop Kelly takes on Blackfoot in a semi-final football game Friday night, Nov. 11, 2016, at Bishop Kelly.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com