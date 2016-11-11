High School Football

November 11, 2016 6:08 PM

Get live scores from the Idaho high school football state semifinals Friday night

By Rachel Roberts

Follow along for all the latest scores and updates as Capital, Eagle, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly, Skyview and Salmon River all compete in the state semifinals Friday around the state. Fruitland and Notus each play Saturday.

You can check out previews for all nine teams in our weekly games to watch. And read about the 5A classification’s top two defenses going head-to-head when Mountain View plays at Eagle.

History is being made Friday with all-5A SIC semifinals.

Of course, we’ll have all the latest final scores and updated matchups in our brackets for all six classifications.

&nbsp;

