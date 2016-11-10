Defensive bragging rights on the line when Eagle, Mountain View meet in semifinals

0:30 Players say Mountain View-Eagle semifinal will be "crazy" Pause

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

2:02 What's the latest edge Boise State is looking for? It's how it fuels

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

1:58 Boise State players on 'impressive' freshman RB Alexander Mattison

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

2:24 Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol