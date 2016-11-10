Who’s moving into the state football title games? Find out with our semifinal previews

0:30 Players say Mountain View-Eagle semifinal will be "crazy" Pause

0:52 Eagle, Mountain View football players weigh in on rematch

1:28 Capital coach Simis: 5A SIC football undervalued all year

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh

1:35 Saving Lives At The Idaho Veterans Garden

2:24 Trump critics protest on steps of Idaho State Capitol

2:02 NCAA rules have changed, and Boise State football is pushing players to use food as fuel

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'