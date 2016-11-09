Rocky Mountain fine with one-dimensional label entering 5A semifinals

0:52 Eagle, Mountain View football players weigh in on rematch Pause

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

1:00 Idaho interfaith leaders call for healing after contentious presidential election

1:43 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners'

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:26 Owyhee Tavern shows promise in historic Boise building

8:12 Andy Avalos expects another crafty QB in Dru Brown