Fruitland, Notus, Salmon River advance in state football playoffs

FRUITLAND 49, SNAKE RIVER 8
Fruitland kept Snake River scoreless until late in the fourth quarter in a blowout 3A quarterfinal victory Saturday. The Grizzlies host Gooding in the semifinals at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Fruitland beat Gooding 28-14 on Sept. 9.
SALMON RIVER 40, DEARY 34
Deary scored with 2:10 left in the game to pull within a touchdown, but Salmon River was able to get two first downs on its final drive to run out the clock and preserve the win. Canyon Harper rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, and Gabe Gonzalez added four catches — all on fourth down — for 57 yards and a score as the Savages won a rematch of last year’s title game. Salmon River (9-1) draws Carey (7-3) in the 1A Division II semifinals next week.
NOTUS 38, PRAIRIE 36
Caleb Zimmerman passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns to send Notus to the state semifinals for the first time since 2002. Chase Slate added seven receptions for 164 yards and three scores, and Brandon Patrick led the Pirates’ defensive effort with 10 solo and 12 assisted tackles. Notus (9-1) plays Raft River (10-0), which eliminated the Pirates in last year’s quarterfinals, in the 1A Division I semifinals.
SHELLEY 38, WEISER 6
QB Bryon Leckington passed for four TDs in the first half to lead top-ranked Shelley to a rout of Weiser (5-5) in the 3A quarterfinals. The Russets (10-0) scored all of their points in the first half and outgained the Wolverines 392 yards to 184.
KENDRICK 28, COUNCIL 22
Council’s season came to an end with a tight loss to Kendrick at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
BEAR LAKE 28, NEW PLYMOUTH 21
No further information was available at press time.
