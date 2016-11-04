5A semifinals an all-SIC affair as Capital, Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Mountain View win

CAPITAL 28, MADISON 20
Topher White recorded two sacks on the final drive and Capital survived a Hail Mary as the Eagles (9-1) held off a late comeback to advance to the semifinals for the second time in four years.
Madison (8-3) scored twice on defense with a safety and a Dawson Pocock pick-six. But Jessie Healy put Capital on the board with a 5-yard fumble return in the second quarter, and two second-half rushing touchdowns from Micah Hagler (19 carries, 74 yards) put the game out of reach.
Capital will host Rocky Mountain (9-2) in the semifinals next week. Capital lost a Week 2 meeting against Rocky Mountain 38-33 when Rocky’s Trevor Manu made an interception in his own end zone as time expired.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 51, LEWISTON 21
The Grizzlies knocked off undefeated and No. 2-ranked Lewiston in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row, holding the 5A classification’s top scoring offense to its lowest output this season.
Lewiston’s previous low was 38 points. The Grizzlies forced three interceptions of Lewiston QB Colton Richardson, a Division I recruit who’d thrown three interceptions all year.
Rocky Mountain fullback Spencer Mitchell entered the game with 14 carries on the season. But he broke out with 158 rushing yards and three TD runs to lead the Grizzlies as they didn’t attempt a pass.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 30, HIGHLAND 3
The Mavericks fell a third-quarter field goal shy of posting their second straight shutout in the playoffs, advancing to the 5A semifinals for the third straight year.
Mountain View (9-2) takes on Eagle (10-0) for a spot in the state championship. The two met in the opening week of the season, with Eagle winning 22-19 at Mountain View.
Senior quarterback Tucker Rovig completed 11-of-23 passes for 257 yards and four TDs. He burned the Highland defense deep, at one point completing three straight passes for 190 yards and three TDs.
Keenan Pattwell hauled in four catches for 74 yards and two TDs, while Cordell Shelton caught an 80-yard TD pass and Chris Evans a 72-yard TD.
The win was the Mavericks’ first over Highland since Mountain View opened in 2003, avenging a loss in the 2014 state championship.
SKYVIEW 62, WOOD RIVER 13
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer shredded the Wood River defense, setting single-season school records for completions (239), passing yards (3,175) and touchdowns (42) to lead the Hawks (8-3) back to the semifinals for the second time in four years.
Skyview will face Skyline (10-0) on the road next week.
Storer completed 29-of-41 passes for 438 yards and seven TDs. DeMonte Horton (10 receptions, 164 yards) caught three TDs, while Kyle Pierce (seven receptions, 85 yards) caught two scores.
Tyler Crowe ran for 144 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, and he caught a 47-yard TD pass.
Skyview racked up 609 yards of offense while holding Wood River (8-2) to 183 yards.
SKYLINE 37, EMMETT 20
Skyline (10-0) jumped out to a 23-0 lead and held off Emmett’s second-half charge at Holt Arena to advance.
DJ Crump got Emmett (8-3) on the board with a 29-yard, second-quarter TD pass to Luc Overton. Michael Walker ran for a pair of second-half TDs — 3 and 46 yards — to pull the Huskies within 10 points with 6:04 left to play.
GLENNS FERRY 58, WILDER 12
Glenns Ferry (9-1) jumped out to a 50-0 lead at halftime and cruised into the 1A Division I semifinals, where it will face Oakley (8-2).
The loss ends Wilder’s season at 6-4.
Semifinal matchups
5A
- Mountain View (9-2) vs. Eagle (10-0)
- Rocky Mountain (9-2) vs. Capital (9-1)
4A
- Skyview (8-3) vs. Skyline (10-0)
- Blackfoot (8-3) at Bishop Kelly (10-0)
Comments