High School Football

November 4, 2016 5:55 PM

Get live scores from the Idaho high school football playoffs

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Follow along for all the latest scores and updates as Eagle, Mountain View, Capital, Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly, Middleton, Skyview, Emmett and Wilder all compete in the state quarterfinals Friday around the state.

You can check out previews for all eight teams in our weekly games to watch. And read about a sophomore set to rewrite the Skyview record book.

Of course, we’ll have all the latest final scores and updated matchups in our brackets for all six classifications.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: Idaho high school football state quarterfinals
&nbsp;

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Rocky Mountain High receiver makes one-handed catch

View more video

Sports Videos