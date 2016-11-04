Get live scores from the Idaho high school football playoffs

Follow along for all the latest scores and updates as Eagle, Mountain View, Capital, Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly, Middleton, Skyview, Emmett and Wilder all compete in the state quarterfinals Friday around the state.
You can check out previews for all eight teams in our weekly games to watch. And read about a sophomore set to rewrite the Skyview record book.
Of course, we’ll have all the latest final scores and updated matchups in our brackets for all six classifications.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments