November 1, 2016 9:54 PM

Eagle, Bishop Kelly football ranked No. 1 in final state poll

By Michael Lycklama

The Eagle High football team held on to the No. 1 spot in the 5A rankings for the 10th straight week, and Bishop Kelly finished its wire-to-wire, 11-week run as 4A’s top-ranked team in the latest state media poll released Tuesday.

Now all that’s left for the two to do is prove it on the field.

The undefeated Mustangs host No. 3 Coeur d’Alene at 6 p.m. Friday, pitting the classification’s top defense against Oregon-bound quarterback Colson Yankoff. And in 4A, Bishop Kelly begins its quest for a fourth straight state title by hosting conference rival Middleton at 7 p.m. Friday in a rematch of a 20-11, Sept. 30 victory in Middleton.

Check out the full playoff brackets here.

 

FINAL STATE MEDIA POLL

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Eagle (7)

9-0

39

1

2.

Lewiston (1)

9-0

33

2

3.

Coeur d’Alene

6-3

22

t-3

4.

Capital

8-1

17

t-3

5.

Mountain View

8-2

9

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (8)

9-0

40

1

2.

Skyline

9-0

32

2

3.

Emmett

8-2

21

3

4.

Skyview

7-3

16

4

5.

Wood River

8-1

7

5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Shelley (8)

9-0

40

1

2.

Kimberly

8-0

31

2

3.

Fruitland

6-2

24

3

4.

South Fremont

9-1

17

5

5.

Gooding

6-4

8

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

St. Maries (8)

9-0

40

1

2.

Declo

8-2

32

3

3.

Bear Lake

6-2

16

5

4.

Aberdeen

7-2

14

5.

McCall-Donnelly

7-2

8

4

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 5, North Fremont 2, Firth 1, New Plymouth 1, West Jefferson 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Raft River (8)

9-0

40

1

2.

Lapwai

8-1

31

3

3.

Troy

8-1

18

4

4.

Prairie

7-2

15

2

5.

Glenns Ferry

8-1

14

5

Others receiving votes: Oakley 1, Notus 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Salmon River (6)

8-1

38

1

2.

Kendrick

7-1

26

3

3.

Dietrich (2)

9-0

25

2

4.

Deary

6-2

17

4

5.

Carey

6-3

8

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Butte County 1, Council 1.

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Jeff Pinkham, Post Register

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

