Eagle, Bishop Kelly football ranked No. 1 in final state poll

The Eagle High football team held on to the No. 1 spot in the 5A rankings for the 10th straight week, and Bishop Kelly finished its wire-to-wire, 11-week run as 4A’s top-ranked team in the latest state media poll released Tuesday.
Now all that’s left for the two to do is prove it on the field.
The undefeated Mustangs host No. 3 Coeur d’Alene at 6 p.m. Friday, pitting the classification’s top defense against Oregon-bound quarterback Colson Yankoff. And in 4A, Bishop Kelly begins its quest for a fourth straight state title by hosting conference rival Middleton at 7 p.m. Friday in a rematch of a 20-11, Sept. 30 victory in Middleton.
FINAL STATE MEDIA POLL
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Eagle (7)
9-0
39
1
2.
Lewiston (1)
9-0
33
2
3.
Coeur d’Alene
6-3
22
t-3
4.
Capital
8-1
17
t-3
5.
Mountain View
8-2
9
5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (8)
9-0
40
1
2.
Skyline
9-0
32
2
3.
Emmett
8-2
21
3
4.
Skyview
7-3
16
4
5.
Wood River
8-1
7
5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Shelley (8)
9-0
40
1
2.
Kimberly
8-0
31
2
3.
Fruitland
6-2
24
3
4.
South Fremont
9-1
17
5
5.
Gooding
6-4
8
—
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
St. Maries (8)
9-0
40
1
2.
Declo
8-2
32
3
3.
Bear Lake
6-2
16
5
4.
Aberdeen
7-2
14
—
5.
McCall-Donnelly
7-2
8
4
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 5, North Fremont 2, Firth 1, New Plymouth 1, West Jefferson 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Raft River (8)
9-0
40
1
2.
Lapwai
8-1
31
3
3.
Troy
8-1
18
4
4.
Prairie
7-2
15
2
5.
Glenns Ferry
8-1
14
5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 1, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Salmon River (6)
8-1
38
1
2.
Kendrick
7-1
26
3
3.
Dietrich (2)
9-0
25
2
4.
Deary
6-2
17
4
5.
Carey
6-3
8
—
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Butte County 1, Council 1.
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Jeff Pinkham, Post Register
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
