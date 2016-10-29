Weiser High football gambles, advances to 3A state quarterfinals

Weiser opted to go for two in the first overtime, and Alberto Sanchez ran in the two-point try to lift the Wolverines to a 15-14 win in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Saturday at Priest River High.
It is the first playoff win for Weiser (5-4) since 2012, and the Wolverines advance to face No. 1-ranked Shelley (9-0) next week. A time, date or place for that game has not been set.
Isaac Vogt led Weiser with 69 yards on 11 carries, and Brody VonBrethorst threw a 10-yard TD pass to Bridger Bumgarner in overtime to set up Sanchez’s game-winning score.
ST. MARIES 34, MELBA 6
Undefeated and No. 1-ranked St. Maries (9-0) jumped out to a 26-0 lead to advance to the quarterfinals.
Timothy Reinardston scored the only points for Melba (5-4) on a 13-yard TD pass from Eli Bangerter in the fourth quarter.
