Mountain View wins playoff opener; Emmett, Middleton advance in 4A action

MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, RIGBY 0
Mountain View’s league-leading offense racked up 431 yards while holding Rigby to 183 to advance to the state quarterfinals next week at Highland. Senior quarterback Tucker Rovig completed 9-of-14 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for 53 yards and another score.
COEUR D’ALENE 54, BORAH 13
Borah’s season came to an end with a difficult trip north. Kegan Lester scored both touchdowns for the Lions on runs of 3 and 2 yards. Coeur d’Alene plays at top-ranked and unbeaten Eagle next week.
EMMETT 48, SANDPOINT 21
Emmett took control early and secured the school’s first playoff win as a 4A program. Senior receiver Luc Overton caught six passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. DJ Crump, who stepped in at QB for injured Dane Buck, completed 9-of-13 passes for 227 yards. Emmett plays at unbeaten Skyline next week.
MIDDLETON 32, TWIN FALLS 14
Mitch Beitia accounted for 121 of Middleton’s 307 rushing yards and two scores, securing the Vikings a rematch against Bishop Kelly in the quarterfinals next week. Jaden Coombs and Garrett Gasaway also scored for Middleton, and kicker Neal Weber added a 34-yard field goal.
GOODING 27, HOMEDALE 12
Gooding ended Homedale’s season with a first-round playoff victory. Jake Deal and Kendall Freelove each scored for Homedale.
GRANGEVILLE 29, MCCALL-DONNELLY 28 (OT)
Grangeville avenged a loss to McCall-Donnelly earlier in the season, scoring the game-winning, two-point conversion in overtime. The teams were tied 21-21 after four quarters.
NEW PLYMOUTH 55, OROFINO 14
Quarterback Riley Harris completed 7-of-13 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns to move New Plymouth into the state quarterfinals. The Pilgrims next play at Bear Lake.
COUNCIL 30, GARDEN VALLEY 0
Council wrapped up second place in the Long Pin and a state playoff berth with a regular-season shutout.
NOTUS 52, IDAHO CITY 0
Notus closed out the regular season with its second shutout in three games.
