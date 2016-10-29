Skyview High football routs Idaho Falls in 4A first round

The Skyview High football team wasted no time putting away visiting Idaho Falls, rolling to a 42-7 victory Friday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Hawks (7-3) noticed Idaho Falls’ corners creeping toward the line of scrimmage, so they attacked with the long ball to rack up 21 points on their first 11 offensive plays.
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer got it started with a 38-yard TD pass to DeMonte Horton. Then he hit Isaiah Schlegel for a 56-yard score, and a Tyler Crowe 35-yard run kick-started the rout in the first quarter.
“You start bringing those corners up within five yards, with Kyle (Pierce) and DeMonte, that’s tough to cover,” Skyview coach David Young said. “So you take a shot. You test them and see if they can cover. We were able to get Kyle and DeMonte both a couple times.”
The Skyview defense added fuel to the fire, forcing three straight three-and-outs to start the game, then stuffing a fake punt to hand the Hawks the ball inside Tiger territory.
Storer didn’t waste the field position, finishing the night 23-of-33 for 365 yards and four TDs. He threw for 301 of those yards coming in the first half before the Hawks turned to the run in the second half and invoked the running-clock mercy rule.
Pierce hauled in 10 catches for 177 yards and two TDs, while Horton added five catches for 67 yards and a TD.
“I’m just so fortunate and happy to be on this team that I’ve been put on with all the seniors and leaders above,” Storer said. “They really drove us.”
The win vaults Skyview into the quarterfinals for the sixth time in seven years, where it will travel to Wood River (8-1) at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
“It’s a great feeling,” Young said. “The kids are excited. To be able to go to Wood River next week, that’s going to be a big game. They’re a tough, physical team.”
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
