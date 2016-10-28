High School Football

October 28, 2016 6:38 PM

Live scoreboard: Idaho high school football state playoffs

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Get all the latest scores and updates as the Treasure Valley high school football season moves into the playoffs.

Two-time defending state runner-up Mountain View hosts Rigby tonight. The Mavericks have rallied behind wide receiver Keenan Pattwell, who is battling chronic stomach pain.

Statesman reporter Michael Lycklama broke down the top playoff games here, or read about Meridian’s loss to Madison last night.

Check out the final statistical leaders for the 5A and 4A SIC here.

Watch a video on Rocky Mountain’s Horacio Gutierrez, who hasn’t let his wheelchair slow him down.

Live scoreboard: Idaho high school state football playoffs
&nbsp;

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

