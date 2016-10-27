High School Football

October 27, 2016 11:07 PM

Meridian High football falls to Madison in 5A playoffs

Statesman Staff

Madison’s defense held Meridian to two first downs in the first half, and the Warriors didn’t cross midfield until the second half in a 31-8 loss Thursday in Rexburg in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

Madison (8-2) advances to face Capital (8-1) at Dona Larsen Park next week in the quarterfinals, while Meridian’s season ends at 4-6.

Madison put 14 points on the board over the game’s opening 3 ½ minutes and made it stand. The Warriors got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter on a 40-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Nate Weddle to Brady Walling, but the Bobcats used ball-control offense to limit Meridian to just three second half possessions.

DECLO 57, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 6: The Hornets ran out to a 50-0 lead to advance to the 2A quarterfinals and end Nampa Christian’s season at 4-5.

