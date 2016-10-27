Top high school football playoff games to watch this week

KUNA AT ROCKY MOUNTAIN, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Defending 5A state champ Rocky Mountain opens its title defense with a rematch of a 43-14 Oct. 7 victory over Kuna (4-5), which is new to 5A this year and claimed the classification’s at-large berth for its fourth straight playoff appearance.
The Grizzlies ran for 331 yards and averaged 8.1 yards a carry in their previous win over the Kavemen, erupting for 30 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Carter Kuehl, who leads the 5A SIC with 1,583 rushing yards and 17 TDs, ran for 190 yards and two scores against the Kuna defense.
Kuna was missing its starting quarterback, Danny Rogers, in that loss. He has returned from injury and will start Friday.
RIGBY AT MOUNTAIN VIEW, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Mavericks (7-2) return to the playoffs after finishing as the 5A state runner-up the past two years, and they host 5A newcomer Rigby (4-5) in the first meeting between the two programs.
Mountain View brings the 5A SIC’s top offense (42.8 points per game) into the playoffs again. It has scored 30 or more points against every opponent except Capital and Eagle, both losses.
Senior quarterback Tucker Rovig, a Montana State commit, leads the attack and has thrown for 1,235 yards with 15 TDs and five interceptions. He also poses a threat on the ground with 263 rushing yards and eight TDs.
BORAH AT COEUR D’ALENE, 8 P.M. MT FRIDAY
Borah (5-4) rallied from an 0-2 start to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. But the Lions draw the toughest first-round matchup of any 5A SIC team in No. 3 Coeur d’Alene (5-3).
The Vikings’ three losses came on the road at California powerhouse Folsom, at home to Washington’s No. 1-ranked team, Camas, and on the road at undefeated and second-ranked Lewiston.
The Lions’ defense has only allowed two opponents to top 30 points — Capital and Eagle. But Borah will face the unenviable task of trying to contain junior quarterback Colson Yankoff, an Oregon commit who has racked up 3,249 total yards and 41 TDs this season.
SANDPOINT AT EMMETT, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Emmett, the defending 3A state champ, finished third in the 4A SIC and is making its first appearance in the 4A state playoffs in school history. The Huskies never made the postseason in 16 tries in their previous stint in 4A from 1998-2013.
Emmett (7-2) heads into the playoff with a question mark under center. Dane Buck broke his clavicle three weeks ago, and after splitting snaps with Jonah Rae the past two weeks, junior running back/receiver DJ Crump appears to have taken over as the starter for an offense averaging 41.1 points per game.
Sandpoint (4-5), last year’s 4A runner-up, started the year slow and beat Moscow 42-14 last week to qualify for the postseason.
IDAHO FALLS AT SKYVIEW, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
Skyview (6-3) brings a dynamic attack averaging 276 yards through the air and 405 yards overall into its seventh straight playoff appearance.
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Storer has played well beyond his age, completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,372 yards, 31 TDs and seven interceptions. He’s leaned on a pair of dynamic receivers in Kyle Pierce (73 receptions, 1,075 yards, 17 TDs) and DeMonte Horton (54 receptions, 711 yards, 11 TDs).
Idaho Falls (4-5) dropped to the 4A classification this fall, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2013 after going 1-17 the past two years.
MIDDLETON AT TWIN FALLS, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The playoffs started last week for Middleton (6-3), which needed to beat Vallivue 10-0 to get into state.
The Vikings and their physical ground game start the postseason on the road for the second year in a row. But Middleton throttled Lakeland 56-6 last season in the first round, and the teams from the Great Basin West Conference are 2-20 in the playoffs the past seven years.
Twin Falls (5-4) last won a playoff game in 2009 and is 0-5 in the playoffs since then. Meanwhile, Middleton is 7-4 in the playoffs since 2009.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
5A: Meridian at Madison (in Rexburg), 7 p.m. ... The Warriors (4-5) qualified for the 5A state playoffs the third year in a row, but they are seeking their first playoff win since winning the state title in 2007. Meridian went one-and-done the past two years with a 55-33 loss to Lewiston in 2015 and a 55-33 loss to Coeur d’Alene in 2014. Madison (7-2) is anchored by 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman Zeke Birch, a Boise State commit.
2A: Nampa Christian at Declo, 6 p.m. ... The Trojans (4-5) begin their 10th straight trip to the 2A playoffs at perennial power Declo (7-2). Nampa Christian won two in a row to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in the 2A WIC, while third-ranked Declo has won six straight to win its conference title. The Hornets reached the playoffs for the ninth year in a row.
FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES
3A: Homedale at Gooding, 7 p.m.
2A: Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly, 7 p.m.
2A: Orofino at New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
1A Division I (regular season): Idaho City at Notus, 7 p.m.
1A Division I (regular season): Wilder at Rimrock, 7 p.m.
1A Division II (regular season): Garden Valley at Council, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
3A: Weiser at Priest River, 1 p.m. MT
2A: Melba at St. Maries, 2 p.m. MT
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Playoff teams with byes
Class 5A
- Eagle (9-0)
- Capital (8-1)
Class 4A
- Bishop Kelly (9-0)
Class 3A
- Fruitland (6-2)
Class 1A Division II
- Salmon River (8-1)
